WWE: Here’s How To Win A Trip To Meet The Miz And Becky Lynch Thanks To Omaze And ‘The Marine 6: Close Quarters’

What’s better than a new clip from The Marine 6: Close Quarters? Well, how about a trip to meet The Miz and Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series from Omaze, all while helping a great cause?

Yeah, figured we’d get you with that one. Thanks to Omaze fans have a chance to meet WWE superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch at one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year Survivor Series, though that’s not all. You and a friend will actually be having lunch with the two superstars in Los Angeles backstage at the Staples Center, and if that weren’t enough you’ll also get tickets to all three Survivor Series weekend events at the Staples Center, which includes the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 18th, Monday Night Raw on November 19th, and Smackdown Live on November 20th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pretty cool right? Somehow there’s still more, as you’ll also join the Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a private CrossFit training session, and when you go home you’ll have a pretty cool item to remember the whole thing by, as you will get a replica championship title signed by The Miz and Becky Lynch. Not to mention the four-star hotel and getting flown out to LA in the first place.

It’s all in support of the Blu-ray and digital release of The Marine 6: Close Quarters, which stars Miz, Lynch, and WWE legend Shawn Michaels, and hits stores on November 13th. So how do you win? All you have to do is donate to a worthy cause, which in this case happens to be Hire Heroes USA. Hire Heroes USA empowers military veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce with personalized job search assistance as they transition from the military to civilian life. You can find out even more about them and what they do right here.

Plus, if you donate you can also grab some exclusive swag, including a signed Marine 6 poster (signed by The Miz and Becky Lynch) as well as a signed Blu-ray, so head here to donate now.

As a bonus, we’ve got an exclusive clip of WWE’s The Marine 6: Close Quarters in the video above. Yeah, I know, we’re givers.

The Marine 6 hits Blu-ray and digital soon, and you can check out the official description below.

“Jack Carter (WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin) and another former Marine, Luke Trapper (WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels), join forces to rescue a kidnapped girl (Louisa Connolly-Burnham) from a gang of international criminals headed up by Maddy Hayes (WWE Superstar Becky Lynch).

Directed by James Nunn and written by Craig Walendziak, The Marine 6: Close Quarters is produced by Michael J. Luisi and executive produced by Richard Lowell.”

The release will also feature bonus content, which includes two featurettes titled Making Maddy & The Marines and The Breakdown: Epic Fights.

The Marine 6: Close Quarters lands on Blu-ray and digital on November 13th.