Photo: WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Poster Revealed

WWE's 34th annual Royal Rumble event takes place on Jan. 31 at the WWE ThunderDome inside St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field. As has been seen in the advertising, this year's event has a classic comic book theme, and that was on full display when official poster for the show was unveiled this week. The poster prominently features Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Keith Lee, Asuka and Jey Uso.

So far only four matches have been confirmed for the show — two world championship defenses by Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre and the Men's and Women's Rumble matches. You can see the full lineup (as of now) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, TBA

Over the weekend WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 37 has officially changed dates and locations, now taking place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in a press release

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor added.

Vince McMahon said in the release, “On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities."