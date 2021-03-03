WWE Network's Peacock Migration Might Not Be Automatic

✖

Peacock will be the new home of WWE content starting in March, giving the streaming service a huge vault of new content and WWE fans access to all of the streaming service's current lineup of content, which includes a plethora of classic shows, movies, and original content. WWE Network's current subscriber base of 1.2 million will be migrated over to Peacock Premium, but a new FAQ regarding the move indicates that the migration over to Peacock from WWE Network might not be an automatic thing. One of the questions revolves around current WWE Network subscribers and what they should do, and it reveals that an email is coming that should have specific directions on when and how to sign up for Peacock (via Brandon Thurston)

It looks like you'll have to follow a step or two to get everything to sync up account-wise, and hopefully, that will include instructions for those who already have active Peacock and WWE Network accounts as well. You can check out that part of the FAQ below.

"I am currently a WWE Network subscriber? What should I do?

Starting in April, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of WWE Network. Until then, you can keep watching directly on WWE Network, as long as you have an active subscription. You can also create a Peacock account to stream WWE Network on Peacock beginning March 18.

Note: WrestleMania on April 10 and 11 will only be available to stream on Peacock.

Be on the lookout for an email with more specific directions on when and how to sign up for Peacock."

Other questions included how to handle long-term WWE Network subscriptions, how to stream Fastlane later this month, how to stream WrestleMania in April, and more, and you can check out more from the FAQ below.

"What if I have a long-term subscription, like a 6-month gift card, on my account?

We’re still working through the details, but we understand your situation and will make sure it is properly addressed.

How do I stream Fastlane on 3/21?

Fastlane will be available on Peacock and WWE Network in the United States to subscribers of either service. Beginning March 18, you can subscribe to Peacock to watch WWE Network, including Fastlane.

How do I stream WrestleMania on 4/10 and 4/11?

In the United States, WrestleMania will be streamed exclusively through Peacock. Outside the United States, continue steaming through WWE Network or your local provider, where available.

If I subscribe to Peacock, will I be able to stream WWE Network on WWE apps?

No. Beginning in April WWE Network in the U.S. will only be available through Peacock.

