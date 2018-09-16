Breaking: WWE Makes Changes to the Hell In A Cell Cage

Wrestling fans have grown accustomed to the look of the WWE‘s Hell In A Cell structure, which made its debut in October 1997. Sunday night on PPV, the cell will have a fresh new look.

WWE’s Facebook page published a live video on Saturday afternoon which showed crew members setting up the cell. Noticable right away was the new look to the structure, which has now been painted red. Gone is the iconic steel grey fence, though the material itself is presumably the same underneath the paint.

This isn’t the first time that the Hell In A Cell has been updated. The original cell structure, which made its debut for a match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at In Your House: Badd Blood 1997, was originally much shorter than the the cell that has been used for the last several years. Michaels’ feet actually touched the top of the cage several times from backdrops in that particular match. Likewise, when the cell was used a second time for the famous Undertaker vs. Mankind match at King of the Ring 1998, it was still the shorter cell that Foley famously was tossed off of (and later, took a choke slam through in the same bout).

Sunday’s Hell In A Cell PPV event takes place in San Antonio, Texas. The event will feature two matches inside of the cage: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton.

