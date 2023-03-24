Former WWE Star Trademarks New Ring Name

World Wrestling Entertainment's women's tag division was thrown for a loop last May. Hours before an episode of Monday Night Raw, then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company, citing creative frustrations. The two would be stripped of their titles immediately and were suspended indefinitely from the company. As WWE underwent significant creative shifts over the remainder of 2022, many speculated that both Banks and Naomi could make their way back to work sooner than later, but that day never came. Banks rebranded herself as Mercedes Monè and joined New Japan Pro Wrestling where she currently reigns as the IWGP Women's Champion.

Naomi's situation has been less clear. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion sporadically posted cryptic quotes on her social media platforms, seemingly indicating that she'd be "betting on herself" in her next career move. Naomi confirmed her WWE status earlier this week, responding "no frien'" to a fan asking if she was still with the company.

While her next career moves remain uncertain, Naomi appears to be staying in professional wrestling. Naomi has trademarked the name "Naomi Starr" for "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests."

The full trademark description can be seen below...

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

A site for Trinity Starr's return to wrestling could be at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8th. That event will see Monè defend her IWGP Women's Title against AZM and Hazuki. With the odds stacked against The Boss, Monè could enlist the help of her former tag team partner by having Starr in her corner. Despite her champion status, Monè's long-term future in NJPW remains unknown as she is reportedly working for the Far East's premier wrestling promotion on a limited dates deal.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Trinity Starr's professional wrestling future.