WWE Stars Sasha Banks and Naomi Appear at Star Wars Andor Premiere

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) just appeared on the red carpet for Disney's latest Star Wars series Andor, and they delivered some stellar looks at the premiere. Mercedes shared two photos of the duo on the red carpet, and both stars brought outfits that fit right in with the cosmic franchise. The series will launch on Disney+ later this month, and you can check out the photos of both stars from the Andor premiere in the post below, which Mercedes shared with the caption "Laid to the Galaxy #Andor". Andor hits Disney+ later this month on the 21st.

This is one of many appearances the stars have made over the course of a few weeks, and Varnado and Fatu were most recently seen walking the runway during New York Fashion Week. They also appeared at Marvel's She-Hulk premiere, and before their situation with WWE occurred, Varnado appeared at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio, Varnado spoke about what her future holds as far as the worlds of acting, writing, producing, and music, and while all of those things are on the table, she's definitely trying to make music a focus at some point.

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella," Varnado said. "I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don't know if that's the number one next thing because acting...there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I'm really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece."

Fans are also hopeful that Varnado makes a return to the Star Wars universe, as she played the character of Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian season 2. Perhaps Fatu being in the mix at the Star Wars premiere could lead to her also appearing in the Star Wars world, and fans would definitely love to see both stars in the mix.

