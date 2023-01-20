Report Reveals Update on Naomi's Possible Return to WWE

WWE fans are still waiting to hear any news on where Naomi stands with WWE these days, and many had hoped to eventually see her return to the company. Sasha Banks recently debuted under a new name for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and that's prompted many to inquire about what's going on with Naomi. A new report from Fightful Select states that sources in the Fall said Naomi has maintained a positive relationship with WWE since, and a higher-up in WWE claimed that there has been contact between the two sides, adding that they are "confident" Naomi will be back in WWE at some point.

What they did not reveal was any sort of timetable for that return. Sources also stated that before the walkout, Naomi's contract was close to expiring and that both sides seemed excited to extend their partnership. Fightful states they were specifically told Naomi was likely on the way to the biggest money contract of her career before the events that led to the walkout.

Naomi hasn't wrestled since she and Banks left WWE, though they have often been seen at events together, including several red-carpet premieres and New York Fashion Week. At the beginning of the new year, Banks debuted under the name Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and will be in a program with KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship.

Naomi hasn't been rumored to debut in any other promotion, and if any deals have been offered no leaks have come out regarding them. With the Royal Rumble coming up, some fans are thinking maybe a deal could get done and she could make her grand return at one of WWE's biggest events of the year. Plus, it doesn't hurt that in the past the Rumble has served as a perfect place to set up big returns and debuts, with AJ Styles being one of the debuts that quickly comes to mind.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but we'll just have to wait and find out when the Rumble kicks off next week.

Do you want to see Naomi return to WWE? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!