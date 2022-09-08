Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With WWE Superstars

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE programming for nearly four months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions infamously walked out of the company ahead of a May edition of Monday Night Raw, citing creative frustrations with the women's tag division. Since they walked out, reports had circulated that both women had been released from the company, but that was never confirmed by WWE. For the majority of the summer, WWE neglected to mention the women's tag titles or follow through on its promise of holding a tournament to crown new champions.

Then, the professional wrestling landscape turned upside down.

Vince McMahon, the longtime chairman and CEO of WWE, officially retired from his corporate and creative positions with the company as pressure mounted from an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. Considering McMahon was said to be the one Banks and Naomi were frustrated with, many believed that this new regime of Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque would welcome back the two women with open arms.

While Banks and Naomi have yet to return to WWE television, both women are reportedly back on WWE's internal roster, indicating that they will be back on either Raw or SmackDown any day now. In the meantime, Banks and Naomi have remained active on social media, sharing pictures of public appearances at Chicago's C2E2 Expo and Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law launch event.

To add more fuel to the return fire, Banks and Naomi have been spotted with a couple of WWE superstars. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil shared a picture of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a New York Yankees game to his Instagram Story. Beyond that, O'Neil posted a picture of himself, Banks, and Bayley at a performance of Hamilton.

While this will add to the speculation that Banks and Naomi are returning to WWE soon, it's worth noting that Friday's edition of SmackDown takes place in Seattle, a distant 2,851 miles from where the two were photographed in New York City. Regardless of if or when Banks and Naomi make their presence felt on WWE programming again, they will likely set their sights on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who compete on the SmackDown roster.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Banks and Naomi's WWE future.