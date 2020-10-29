Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 5 Episodes
NXT and AEW have both announced matches for their Nov. 5 shows, and now it's time to see what the two promotions have in store. Next week's Dynamite will serve as the go-home show for the Nov. 7 Full Gear pay-per-view, and hype up some of the marquee matches including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks. The show will also see Miro (fka Rusev) make his singles debut for the company.
Meanwhile, NXT will see the fallout from the Hallowee Havoc special while also continuing a pair of feuds in Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velvetee Dream and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. There's also the chance NXT will announce its next TakeOver event during the show, as one currently isn't on the calendar.
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston Face-to-Face
"This one is personal. This one's for me" - @JonMoxley
Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/euliymAoJ9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020
Days before their I Quit Match for the AEW World Championship, Moxley and Kingston will meet in the ring for a final confrontation.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Drea
"How does that old saying go? Hit me with the cast once, shame on you. Hit me with the cast twice, you're a 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘯." - @NXTCiampa #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/3urGlaJ4Xb— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
Ciampa claims all of his roadblocks in getting back to the top of the card start with Dream, and he'll get another shot at the young upstart next week.
Miro vs. Trent
.@trentylocks I’m coming for you!— Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 29, 2020
"The Best Man" will make his singles debut for AEW, taking on one-half of The Best Friends.
Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon
NEXT WEEK: @NXTCiampa vs. @DreamWWE & @WWEEmberMoon vs. @DakotaKai_WWE on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/DdcmW2MQPV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
Kai was the first woman to step up to the former NXT Women's Champion, and now the two will collide in a match.
MJF & Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara & Ortiz
.@IAmJericho is giving @The_MJF a chance to beat him at Full Gear to join the Inner Circle 🚨🚨🚨 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/o6L3DaXfgy— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 29, 2020
MJF will have the chance to become a member of The Inner Circle at Full Gear, but while Chris Jericho doesn't oppose the idea the rest of the faction does.
Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky
Next week!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/HwjZxF6MFs— FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2020
Sky continued his feud with Spears this week by tricking him into thinking he was a fan wearing a giant bull mask. The ruse worked, sending Spears scurrying to the back.
Cody Rhodes & The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order
October 29, 2020
Cody Rhodes' latest TNT title defense ended with The Dark Order brawling with a good portion of the babyface locker room. By the end Austin and Billy Gunn were left standing tall, and now they'll team with Rhodes to take on three members of Brodie Lee's faction.
Full Gear Go-Home Show
It's official! In the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, it will be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage at Full Gear on Sat Nov, 7th. pic.twitter.com/Kqn52c0pLn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020
Here's the full lineup for the AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
- TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. TBD
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page