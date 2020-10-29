Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 5 Episodes

NXT and AEW have both announced matches for their Nov. 5 shows, and now it's time to see what the two promotions have in store. Next week's Dynamite will serve as the go-home show for the Nov. 7 Full Gear pay-per-view, and hype up some of the marquee matches including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks. The show will also see Miro (fka Rusev) make his singles debut for the company.

Meanwhile, NXT will see the fallout from the Hallowee Havoc special while also continuing a pair of feuds in Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velvetee Dream and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. There's also the chance NXT will announce its next TakeOver event during the show, as one currently isn't on the calendar.

Which show will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments below!