Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 5 Episodes

By Connor Casey

NXT and AEW have both announced matches for their Nov. 5 shows, and now it's time to see what the two promotions have in store. Next week's Dynamite will serve as the go-home show for the Nov. 7 Full Gear pay-per-view, and hype up some of the marquee matches including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks. The show will also see Miro (fka Rusev) make his singles debut for the company.

Meanwhile, NXT will see the fallout from the Hallowee Havoc special while also continuing a pair of feuds in Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velvetee Dream and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. There's also the chance NXT will announce its next TakeOver event during the show, as one currently isn't on the calendar.

Which show will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments below!

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston Face-to-Face

Days before their I Quit Match for the AEW World Championship, Moxley and Kingston will meet in the ring for a final confrontation.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Drea

Ciampa claims all of his roadblocks in getting back to the top of the card start with Dream, and he'll get another shot at the young upstart next week.

Miro vs. Trent

"The Best Man" will make his singles debut for AEW, taking on one-half of The Best Friends.

Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

Kai was the first woman to step up to the former NXT Women's Champion, and now the two will collide in a match.

MJF & Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara & Ortiz

MJF will have the chance to become a member of The Inner Circle at Full Gear, but while Chris Jericho doesn't oppose the idea the rest of the faction does. 

Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

Sky continued his feud with Spears this week by tricking him into thinking he was a fan wearing a giant bull mask. The ruse worked, sending Spears scurrying to the back.

Cody Rhodes & The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order

Cody Rhodes' latest TNT title defense ended with The Dark Order brawling with a good portion of the babyface locker room. By the end Austin and Billy Gunn were left standing tall, and now they'll team with Rhodes to take on three members of Brodie Lee's faction.

Full Gear Go-Home Show

Here's the full lineup for the AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
  • TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. TBD
  • Chris Jericho vs. MJF
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
  • AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
