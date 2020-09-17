Everything Announced for Next Week's NXT and AEW Dynamite Episodes (Sept. 22-23)

NXT and AEW Dynamite are back to running head-to-head on a weekly basis on Wednesday nights, and the two shows have already announced plenty of matches for their respective Sept. 23 shows. All Elite Wrestling will be double-dipping on TNT next week, as a special one-hour edition of Dynamite dubbed "Late Night Dynamite" will air immediately following TNT's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The normal two-hour edition of Dynamite will then air Wednesday night, headlined by a massive six-man tag match involving Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Team Taz, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin.

Over on the USA Network NXT will start the build for its next NXT TakeOver event on Oct. 4. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will learn who her next challenger will be as the rest of the women's division competes in a battle royal.

(Late Night Dynamite) Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears

(Late Night Dynamite) Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay

(Late Night Dynamite) Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter

Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal

AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

Chris Jericho Promo

