Everything Announced for Next Week's NXT and AEW Dynamite Episodes (Sept. 22-23)
NXT and AEW Dynamite are back to running head-to-head on a weekly basis on Wednesday nights, and the two shows have already announced plenty of matches for their respective Sept. 23 shows. All Elite Wrestling will be double-dipping on TNT next week, as a special one-hour edition of Dynamite dubbed "Late Night Dynamite" will air immediately following TNT's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The normal two-hour edition of Dynamite will then air Wednesday night, headlined by a massive six-man tag match involving Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Team Taz, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin.
Over on the USA Network NXT will start the build for its next NXT TakeOver event on Oct. 4. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will learn who her next challenger will be as the rest of the women's division competes in a battle royal.
(Late Night Dynamite) Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears
September 22nd....#LateNightDynamite #SpearsVsSydal
Following the @NBA playoffs!! @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/MiJbTBPp1p— SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) September 17, 2020
(Late Night Dynamite) Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay
It’s happening. Next Tuesday on #LateNightDynamite . See you there @annajay___ ...leave the goons at home. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EfIqcElvUa— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 17, 2020
(Late Night Dynamite) Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter on the special #AEWDynamite!?#AEW pic.twitter.com/QpaDn1VZrY— Big Jim Meltzer (@Vandal_Jim) September 17, 2020
Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
.@TrueWillieHobbs came to the aid of @JonMoxley!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020
Looks like we've got an all-out war on our hands!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/i2p5GWokCB
Welcome aboard @TrueWillieHobbs ! See you next week Live on #AEWDynamite ! https://t.co/jlHZ7q335Y pic.twitter.com/5wLxQCarrW— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020
NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal
NEXT WEEK's #WWENXT is going to be GOOD.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 17, 2020
🔥 No. 1 Contender's #BattleRoyal to determine @shirai_io's next challenger!
🔥 @NXTCiampa vs. @JakeAtlas_ ! pic.twitter.com/bTRttA2Ko7
AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy
The world is not ready... #AEW pic.twitter.com/fPjg28KnOm— Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) September 17, 2020
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas
Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
The Champ @shidahikaru shows up and shows who's boss #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EkTJmOuYuj— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 17, 2020
Chris Jericho Promo
Next week on Dynamite we have a stacked card ready and set! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/tkSxnxDxrj— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020