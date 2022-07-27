WWE NXT Event Will Reportedly run Against AEW All Out

WWE revealed its next NXT event during tonight's episode, which will be titled Heatwave and will take place three weeks from now. The event already has a big Title match confirmed for the card, but a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics says that isn't the only event NXT has on the schedule. The report says that the NXT event will reportedly air on Peacock will take place on Sunday, September 4th, though WWE hasn't confirmed it and it doesn't have a name associated with it yet. If the event is happening on that day though, it will be running against AEW's upcoming All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 4th at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

The pay-per-view is slated to start at 8 PM EST, but as of right now the NXT event doesn't have a time associated with it. That said, most WWE events take place in the evening around the same time, though in the past there has been an NXT event that aired earlier in the day. That was ahead of another WWE event later in the day though.

If it does end up airing opposite All Out, you can expect Tony Khan to have some fun with the competition, and it is surprising that WWE would stick an NXT 2.0 event against one of AEW's major pay-per-views. Granted, it won't be competing in the ratings, as NXT's event will be exclusively on Peacock at that time, but still, it is a surprising move if it indeed happens.

As for WWE NXT's next event, that will be Heatwave, and it will take place on a Tuesday night like other NXT special events such as Great American Bash. So far the card only has one confirmed match, which will be for the NXT Women's Championship. After emerging victorious from last week's Battle Royal, Zoey Stark earned a shot at Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship. Tonight she faced Gigi Dolin one on one, and while Jacey Jane and Rose still got involved, Stark would win the match. Toxic Attraction tried to attack her after the fact but Stark got some help from Roxanne Perez to chase them off. Now she will face Rose for the Title at Heatwave.

There will also likely be an NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, who have been going back and forth the past few weeks. Tonight Breakker got the best of McDonagh, causing him to bleed, and the recently returned star will be looking to even the score next week.

