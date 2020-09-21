Every Competitor in This Week's NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Eliminator Match
Finn Balor will make his first defense as the new NXT Champion at the upcoming Oct. 4 NXT TakeOver event, and his challenger will be determined via a new gimmick match this week. As explained by William Regal, five competitors will take part in the first Gauntlet Eliminator Match on this week's NXT. Over the weekend the competitors for the match were slowly announced, and by Monday afternoon fans had the full lineup — Kushida, Kyle O'Reilly, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher and Bronson Reed. With the exception of O'Reilly (a three-time tag champion) none of the competitors have held a championship while on the roster.
This week's episode will also feature an NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender battle royal and a rematch between Tommaso Ciampa and Jake Atlas.
Wednesday's #GauntletEliminator Match on The #WWENXT Take Off to TakeOver just became COLOSSAL! @bronsonreedwwe is the final entrant! @KUSHIDA_0904 @KORcombat @CGrimesWWE #TimothyThatcher pic.twitter.com/k2N6GFencg— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2020
Check out the reactions from all five competitors below.
The struggle will be worth it. #GauntletEliminator @WWENXT #statistics pic.twitter.com/fkNIcfqFBl— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) September 19, 2020
The odds are in! Cameron Grimes is the Favorite! @WWENXT Sorry @KUSHIDA_0904 but I gotta put the Prince down again! @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/6ullejGJKw— Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) September 18, 2020
You may not remember, but 10 years have passed since I first fought you. The time has finally come. I am merciless, I’ve removed the limiter.. @FinnBalor I'll definitely stand in front of you.See you at takeover. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AVy3vF3Pj2— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) September 17, 2020
Timothy Thatcher sent over THIS message regarding the first-ever #GauntletEliminator Match this Wednesday on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/XjdCkhMW8T— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 20, 2020
Thoughts to come ...
But it's my time. https://t.co/Onlt4E4oBg— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 21, 2020
