Every Competitor in This Week's NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Eliminator Match

By Connor Casey

Finn Balor will make his first defense as the new NXT Champion at the upcoming Oct. 4 NXT TakeOver event, and his challenger will be determined via a new gimmick match this week. As explained by William Regal, five competitors will take part in the first Gauntlet Eliminator Match on this week's NXT. Over the weekend the competitors for the match were slowly announced, and by Monday afternoon fans had the full lineup — Kushida, Kyle O'Reilly, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher and Bronson Reed. With the exception of O'Reilly (a three-time tag champion) none of the competitors have held a championship while on the roster.

This week's episode will also feature an NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender battle royal and a rematch between Tommaso Ciampa and Jake Atlas.

Check out the reactions from all five competitors below.

Who do you think will be the last man standing? Let us know down in the comments!

