Every Competitor in This Week's NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Finn Balor will make his first defense as the new NXT Champion at the upcoming Oct. 4 NXT TakeOver event, and his challenger will be determined via a new gimmick match this week. As explained by William Regal, five competitors will take part in the first Gauntlet Eliminator Match on this week's NXT. Over the weekend the competitors for the match were slowly announced, and by Monday afternoon fans had the full lineup — Kushida, Kyle O'Reilly, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher and Bronson Reed. With the exception of O'Reilly (a three-time tag champion) none of the competitors have held a championship while on the roster.

This week's episode will also feature an NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender battle royal and a rematch between Tommaso Ciampa and Jake Atlas.

Check out the reactions from all five competitors below.

The odds are in! Cameron Grimes is the Favorite! @WWENXT Sorry @KUSHIDA_0904 but I gotta put the Prince down again! @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/6ullejGJKw — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) September 18, 2020

You may not remember, but 10 years have passed since I first fought you. The time has finally come. I am merciless, I’ve removed the limiter.. @FinnBalor I'll definitely stand in front of you.See you at takeover. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AVy3vF3Pj2 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) September 17, 2020

Timothy Thatcher sent over THIS message regarding the first-ever #GauntletEliminator Match this Wednesday on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/XjdCkhMW8T — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 20, 2020

Thoughts to come ... But it's my time. https://t.co/Onlt4E4oBg — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 21, 2020

