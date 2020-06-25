WWE NXT Brings Back The Great American Bash

✖

There was a lot to process in tonight's main event on NXT, and the black and gold brand managed to throw in one more surprise before the night was over. During the main event of Keith Lee vs Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor, NXT announced that next week's show would feature the return of The Great American Bash, a classic event that hasn't been used since 2012. There are already two big time matches that have been announced for the show, but with a legacy like The Great American Bash to live up to, we imagine a few more matches will be announced before next week's show.

"THE BASH. IS. BACK! Flag of United States

The tradition of the #GreatAmericanBash comes to #WWENXT NEXT WEDNESDAY on

@USA_Network! #NXTGAB"

Now, it is worth noting that AEW's Cody Rhodes had said he would like the event's theme and name from WWE as well as Starcade, since both are so closely identified with his father Dusty Rhodes. It doesn't seem likely to happen though if WWE is using it here.

We're definitely curious to see what WWE has up their sleeves for the big event, and hopefully, the night can live up to the hype.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.

"Don't miss one of the most pivotal matches in NXT history this week! Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Title against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano with the winner challenging NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Take All Match on July 8. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross is back in action against Bronson Reed and Damian Priest goes one-on-one with Finn Bálor. Catch it all on USA Network at 8/7 C tonight!"

Here's the full card.

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

Bronson Reed vs Karrion Kross

Triple Threat Match For NXT Title Opportunity: North American Champion Keith Lee vs Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

