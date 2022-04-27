WWE NXT's Mandy Rose Defeats Roxanne Perez Despite Getting Bit

✖

Toxic Attraction rules the WWE NXT Women's Division at the moment, but there are several rising stars in the division that threaten to dethrone them. One such star is Roxanne Perez, who has already delivered in her first few matches in NXT, including a win against the NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Perez was talking backstage when Rose and Toxic Attraction approached them and decided to try and rain on Perez's parade, and Perez said she would show Rose that it wasn't a fluke. They would then take on each other in a match later in the night, and it ended up being a fantastic match-up.

Perez and Rose locked up instantly and Rose put Perez up on the top rope and then knocked her back down to the floor. They locked up again and Rose started to work on Perez's arm and wrist, and kept the pressure on when she slammed Perez down to the mat. Rose then lifted Perez but she countered into a roll-up. Rose got away but Perez then evaded Rose a bit before turning her around and attempting another cover. Rose tried to taunt her but Perez then tried to cover again twice in a row, but Rose kicked out both times. Rose then put her finger in Perez's face and that's when Perez bit her finger, tearing Rose's nail off in the process.

Perez then went for a pin but Rose kicked out, though Perez got ahold of her hand again on the outside. She then slammed it into the steel steps, doing even more damage to the Champion's hand. They got back in the ring and Rose was briefly back in control, but Perez locked in a hold and wore the Champion down. Then she got Rose's hand on the mat and stomped on it before applying a Guillotine again.

Rose was back on her feet but Perez kept the punches coming, though Rose flipped her over her head and slammed her down before going for a pin. Perez kicked out and Rose was clearly frustrated, slamming Perez into the turnbuckle. Rose applied a knee to Perez's back, and then Rose threw her into the ropes and brought her down on her back before going for a pin, but Perez kicked out. Rose taunted her a bit and then put her neck against the ropes with a knee to the back of her head, but Perez fought back with punches.

Rose knocked her back down and then slammed her down on the mat, but Perez came back strong, stunning Rose and then hitting an uppercut in the corner. She then brought Rose down hard on her back and followed it up with a slick cover but Rose survived and kicked out. Perez then threw Rose to the side and dodged a running knee for a cover, but Rose kicked out, and she kicked out of the next one too. Rose connected on the jumping knee and covered Perez, and that was the winning move.

Then Wendy Choo emerged with silly string pistols, and caused them to run away, but she wasn't done, as she hit a button and a net came flying down. That gave her and Perez time to get to the entrance and hit them with silly string, and they chased them backstage.

