WWE and AEW Fans React to NXT Leaving Wednesdays

The "Wednesday Night Wars" are officially over. WWE announced on Tuesday that it had signed a multi-year extension with the USA Network that would bring NXT over to Tuesday nights beginning on April 13, meaning that it will no longer run head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's AEW Dynamite. The two shows had been directly competing since Oct. 2, 2019, with AEW consistently bringing in higher ratings while NXT managed to pull out a larger audience from time to time.

Numerous fans of both WWE and AEW have taken to Twitter to react to Tuesday morning's news. You can see some of the reactions in the list below! NXT's final Wednesday episode will feature the first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.