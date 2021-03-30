WWE and AEW Fans React to NXT Leaving Wednesdays
The "Wednesday Night Wars" are officially over. WWE announced on Tuesday that it had signed a multi-year extension with the USA Network that would bring NXT over to Tuesday nights beginning on April 13, meaning that it will no longer run head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's AEW Dynamite. The two shows had been directly competing since Oct. 2, 2019, with AEW consistently bringing in higher ratings while NXT managed to pull out a larger audience from time to time.
Numerous fans of both WWE and AEW have taken to Twitter to react to Tuesday morning's news. You can see some of the reactions in the list below! NXT's final Wednesday episode will feature the first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Every Day is Wrestling
Your life soon:— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 30, 2021
Monday - WWE Raw, AEW Elevation
Tuesday - WWE NXT, AEW Dark, NWA Powerr
Wednesday - MLW Fusion , AEW Dynamite
Thursday: Impact
Friday: WWE SmackDown
Saturday/Sunday: PPVs, Ring of Honor TV...New Japan....Docs.... pic.twitter.com/mvAjZQPUCq
Break Out The Documentaries!
AEW need to produce a self-aggrandising, factually inaccurate documentary on the Wednesday Night Wars ASAP as a parody of the 9000 bad Monday Night Wars docs WWE has made.— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) March 30, 2021
You Know It's Coming
Anxiously waiting AEW's response to the NXT move with a “this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint” style statement. pic.twitter.com/BGOaX3egPg— Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) (@bpritchard152) March 30, 2021
Shots Fired
NXT has officially moved to Tuesdays, thank you HHH now I can have a rest from watching wrestling on Wednesday’s. 🙏🙏— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 30, 2021
A Good Laugh
Everybody Wins
This is both admitting defeat on Wednesday nights, and a correct and sensible decision.
Everybody wins. WWE get more viewers on Tuesday and nobody has to pick and choose between promotions on Wednesday.— pro-Raichu propaganda account 🟨🟥 (@appealmindsweep) March 30, 2021
How The Turntables...
Now Comes the Real Test
NXT to Tuesday CONFIRMED!✔️
Now let's see if either NXT or AEW can crack 1million viewers without competition 👀#NXT #AEW #WWE https://t.co/2Kc5GQxdLS— Kip (@KipClips) March 30, 2021