WWE NXT Reveals New Tag Team Number 1 Contender at Gold Rush

Gallus was able to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Battleground, but they will now have new competition for those Titles after week 1 of NXT Gold Rush. Tonight's card featured a number one contender's match for the Tag Team Championships, featuring the teams of Jensen and Briggs, Enofe and Blade, and Walker and Ledger. Jensen and Briggs were the veteran competitors in the match, and they were in control early. At one point it looked as if they would capture the Title shot, but in a surprising development, it was Enofe and Blade who would break up their win and get the win for themselves, earning their number one contender spot.

At one point all of the teams were in the ring, and Brooks and Jensen looked in control, but then Enofe and Blade turned the tables. At that point, Walker and Ledger dove and knocked down everyone, clearing the runway for Walker to almost get the pin and the win, but it was broken up at the very last second by Briggs.

Ledger and Blade found themselves the active competitors but then Briggs and Jensen slammed Ledger for a cover attempt, but it was broken up by Enofe. Ledger threw Enofe into the corner and tagged in Walker, and then Walker and Jensen traded blows. Jensen moved to Enofe and hit a few strikes and a headbutt, and then he wore Enofe down and threw him into the corner with Briggs.

Jensen knocked Walker down and then tagged in Briggs, who set up Enofe for a spinning kick from Jensen. Briggs and Jensen then clocked Walker and Enofe on both sides of the ring, and Briggs caught Blade, threw him against the ropes, and clotheslined him. Enofe hit a big dropkick on Walker but Briggs clotheslined him in return. Briggs then hit a huge boot that knocked Walker and Enofe down.

Walker slammed into Briggs and then Enofe came in and started hitting everyone. Enofe went over Briggs and knocked him down with a blockbuster, but then Tank roared to life and tossed Enofe across the ring. Jensen hit Tank with a kick to the head and a slam, and then Jensen slammed Blade into Tank on the mat. Briggs clotheslined Tank and went for the cover but Blade and Enofe broke it up and got the cover instead, getting the win and becoming the next challengers to Gallus' titles.

Gallus has been able to defeat all challengers, but Enofe and Blade are one of the most athletic and creative teams in the tag division, so perhaps they will have the key to taking the Champions down.

