WWE NXT Reveals Several New Matches for WarGames

Tonight’s NXT set up quite a bit for the upcoming WarGames pay-per-view, and after tonight’s action, it would appear we have a pretty full card coming into view. After tonight’s episode we not only have the full lineup for the Women’s WarGames match, but we also have most of the lineup for the Men’s WarGames match, as well as two new matches for the event. We also have a Ladder Match set up for next week’s NXT to decide who gets the advantage for the Women’s WarGames, and it will be between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray.

Ray will also be the final star in the Women’s WarGames match and will join Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade as they take on Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) and Kai. It’s going to be a thrilling match, at least based on past WarGames matches, especially last year’s, which had Shirai, Gonzalez, and Kai delivering several shocking moments throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Men’s side, after a thrilling match for the North American Championship, Tommaso Ciampa came out to make the save after Pete Dunne was thrown into some steel steps and Johnny Gargano almost had his wrist broken by Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Tony D’Angelo.

LA Knight and Grayson Waller also came out to fight, and by the end of it, we had Ciampa, Gargano, Knight, and Dunne standing in the ring while D’Angelo, Hayes, and Waller stood outside of the ring. Then Bron Breakker came out to complete their team, and they also have Trick Williams who will probably be trying to interfere.

Tonight’s NXT also saw the continued feud between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson. Hudson lost to Grimes in a card game last week and he was so angry he beat down Grimes and then took scissors and cut his long hair. This week Grimes came on to address the incident and confront Hudson, and we got a Hair vs Hair match booked for WarGames.

Finally, we saw a confrontation between the Diamond Mine and Joe Gacy, who took offense that Gacy interrupted them last week. Gacy called out Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and the title he holds for numerous reasons, and that’s when they booked a match for the title between Strong and Gacy. Strong will have Diamond Mine around most likely while Gacy was joined by Harland later.

NXT WarGames streams on Peacock on December 5th.

