WWE NXT Star Makes Shocking Debut on SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown kicked off with another chapter in the evolving story and battle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, but then WWE shocked everyone with the next match, as that’s when a fan favorite NXT star made their SmackDown debut. That star is Pete Dunne, who has been a longtime favorite in NXT UK and then NXT. He was still part of NXT as of last week, but it seems he’s made his official move to SmackDown, and now he’s going by the new name of Butch. You can see his debut below.

Butch is being presented as a long-time friend of Sheamus and Ridge Holland, though McAfee did give a wink and a nod to those who are fans of his NXT persona.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1502458007518597131?s=20&t=GQMzH3pmSiANrjH1mCqfCw

McAfee said, “We’ve known him by another name, but Sheamus and Holland have always known him as Butch.”

Dunne was most recently taking on Tony D’Angelo in a brutal back and forth which he came out victorious in. Then it was unknown what would be next for him, and now we know that he will now be a permanent resident of WWE SmackDown.

After the match went in Sheamus and Holland’s favor, Butch came in to deliver a post-match beatdown, and it seems that he will be a major factor in this new Fight Night faction moving forward.

The name is certainly going to get people talking, as it’s unclear why Holland got to keep his name without any changes but Pete Dunne, who is a former Champion mind you, did not and had to change his. That said, Dunne’s whole fighting vibe is a good fit with the duo, so we’ll have to wait and see how this all shakes out.