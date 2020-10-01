Report: WWE's Future Plans for the Undisputed Era

✖

The Undisputed Era faction of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish has utterly dominated the NXT roster for more than three years. Since their arrival at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the faction has won all three of NXT's major championships (all at the same time at one point last year), won WWE's first WarGames match, took the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic thanks to a heel turn by Strong and have hauled in six of the brand's Year-End Awards. But for as long as the group has been around, there has always been speculation about when/how WWE might split the group up.

According to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, we might now have that answer. O'Reilly is set to challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship this coming Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31, and both he and Cole have been showing babyface tendencies in recent weeks. Johnson's report states the plan is to have those two become top babyfaces on NXT, while Strong and Fish remain heels.

"PWInsider.com has been told by multiple sources the plan is for Kyle O'Reilly to also shift into a full fledged babyface going forward," Johnson's report read. "As of this writing, the rest of Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish are not slated to follow, so it will be interesting to see where WWE NXT goes with the faction and how they will be presented going forward."

Having Cole and O'Reilly be on the same side of a faction split is a bit of a curveball. The pair famously feuded across multiple promotions in the mid-2010s, culminating in a match at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 11 for the Ring of Honor World Championship in early 2017.

How do you feel about WWE's plan for the group? Should they stay together even if half of the faction is heel while the other half are babyfaces? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

NXT TakeOver 31 is scheduled for this Sunday at Full Sail Live. Check out the full card below: