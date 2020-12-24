Full List of NXT Year-End Award Nominations for 2020
NXT's annual Year-End Awards will be given out on the Dec. 30 edition of the show, and the nominations for each award were made public this week. Fans can vote here who they believe should win Male Competitor of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, Future Star of NXT, Event of the Year and Match of the Year. Adam Cole set a new record with last year's awards, taking home four awards throughout the night.
Check out the full list of nominations below. NXT's next big event, New Year's Evil, will take place on the Jan. 6 episode and will be headlined by Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Championship.
Male Competitor of the Year
- Finn Bálor
- Adam Cole
- Johnny Gargano
- Keith Lee
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year
- Rhea Ripley
- Io Shirai
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
Match of the Year
Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday
Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat
Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31
Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash
North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX
Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc
Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK
Men's WarGames Match
Women's WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House
Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT
Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT
Tag Team of the Year
- Undisputed Era
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legado Del Fantasma
Event of the Year
- TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- TakeOver: Portland
- TakeOver: In Your House
- Great American Bash
- TakeOver: XXX
- TakeOver: 31
- Halloween Havoc
- TakeOver: WarGames
Rivalry of the Year
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
- Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Breakout Star of the Year
- Pat McAfee
- Damian Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
Future Star of NXT
- Austin Theory
- Jake Atlas
- Leon Ruff
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Kayden Carter
- Indi Hartwell
- Xia Li
- A-Kid
- Aoife Valkyrie
- Pretty Deadly