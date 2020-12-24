Full List of NXT Year-End Award Nominations for 2020

✖

NXT's annual Year-End Awards will be given out on the Dec. 30 edition of the show, and the nominations for each award were made public this week. Fans can vote here who they believe should win Male Competitor of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, Future Star of NXT, Event of the Year and Match of the Year. Adam Cole set a new record with last year's awards, taking home four awards throughout the night.

Check out the full list of nominations below. NXT's next big event, New Year's Evil, will take place on the Jan. 6 episode and will be headlined by Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Championship.

Male Competitor of the Year

Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox

Match of the Year

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat

Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31

Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash

North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK

Men's WarGames Match

Women's WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House

Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT

Tag Team of the Year

Undisputed Era

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Event of the Year

TakeOver: Blackpool 2

TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: In Your House

Great American Bash

TakeOver: XXX

TakeOver: 31

Halloween Havoc

TakeOver: WarGames

Rivalry of the Year

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Breakout Star of the Year

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

Future Star of NXT