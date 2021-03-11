Paul Wight (Big Show) Explains What Frustrations Led to Him Leaving WWE for AEW

✖

Paul Wight ended his 22-year run with the WWE last month and signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling that will have him working as both a commentator and a wrestler going forward. He's already appeared on Dynamite as well as Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, and in a new episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast he broke down the creative frustrations that led to his departure.

"It was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of 48 hours for me," Wight explained (h/t Fightful) For me, it was creative frustration. I had gone back and forth with Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, and Vince. I had some medical issues a couple of years ago where I had problems with my hip real bad. You know how things are there. If you get out of the loop a little, it's hard for them to work you back into the ring, no matter how much talent you have or have to offer. It was frustrating for me because, yeah, I was making money and working once against Drew and did a couple of things like be partners with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, but I was like, 'I need more than this.' I've never been a sit on the bench guy. I'm not going to take my money, sit at home, and be happy like a little princess. I like to work for my money and earn it. I went 18 years in WWE without missing a tour. I love doing what I'm doing.

"That was the biggest letdown for me; not being able to get something going creatively. I've known Vince for a long time and when he gets focused and blinders on, it's hard to be the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. If you're not at TV and nobody is going, 'Paul Wight is still alive, he can work.' It got frustrating and I got frustrated trying to knock on the door. They were trying to use me for other things like relations. They were trying to do me a favor and put me in Shady Pines. I didn't want to be in Shady Pines," he continued. "I told them, 'Don't put me in Shady Pines.' I had the opportunity to do something else and I took it. I talked to Vince and Kevin Dunn. Nobody is mad, nobody is upset. The day I signed, Vince called me and wished me luck, saying I was a big asset for AEW and he was glad I signed. They did a lot of things for me. For me to try and bury WWE, it's not about that. It's just business."

As Big Show, Wight stopped wrestling on a consistent basis in 2017. He's only competed in 10 matches since October 2018, with his last being an Unsanctioned Match with Randy Orton last July. His final appearance on WWE television came during Legends Night in January, where he was berated by Orton.