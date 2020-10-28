WWE Performance Center Reportedly Hit With Another COVID-19 Outbreak

✖

The WWE is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Trainees who were in the WWE Performance Center (now dubbed the Capitol Wrestling Center during NXT tapings) on Friday have reportedly been told to quarantine for two weeks, regardless of whether or not they've tested positive. The number of positive results is unknown, though one source told the outlet nobody who regularly appears on NXT television tested positive.

That being said, the status of tonight's Halloween Havoc edition of NXT is still somewhat up in the air, with the Observer writing "aspects" of the show will be changed. Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba is reporting the show will still have live fans in attendance at the CWC.

As noted on our @theLTGpodcast Patreon a few moments ago, sources indicate fans going to #HalloweenHavoc that tested negative have been given the all clear. So despite the reported #WWE PC outbreak from last week, fans are a go in their pods. #WWENXThttps://t.co/y7YnuQYjmJ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 28, 2020

WWE has yet to release a statement on the situation. This is the second outbreak within the WWE Performance Center is as many months. News broke last week that the Orange County Department of Health was investigating all of WWE's venues is Florida as possible spreading sites of the virus.

WWE released a statement at the time, writing, "WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

