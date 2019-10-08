Watch: Bray Wyatt Appeared on WWE Raw During a Dark Match, Attacked Cesaro

After not mentioning their controversial Hell in a Cell match from the night before for the first two hours of the show, WWE finally addressed the elephant in the room during Monday Night Raw this week when they played a recap of the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match. Neither man appeared on the three-hour broadcast, leading many fans to assume that WWE was trying to move past the match and not address it for another week. However after the show went off the air a dark match between The Miz and Cesaro took place, and it wasn’t long before the lights in the arena began to flicker.

Wyatt, showing no signs of damage from the night before, took down Cesaro with ease via his Mandible Claw submission. This came minutes after Tyson Fury, who closed out the main show by brawling with Braun Strowman, knocked the “Swiss Cyborg” off his feet with a punch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fiend Bray Wyatt interrupts the dark match between The Miz and Cesaro. #RAW pic.twitter.com/MDR1UuWa5b — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

This story is developing…