Watch: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Have Their Final Confrontation Before the Royal Rumble on WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley both took part in a weigh-in during this week’s Monday Night Raw as the final segment for their upcoming WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Lashley went first, clocking in at 273 pounds. Lesnar, still wearing his street clothes and a stylish cowboy hat weighed in at 286 pounds. MVP and Lashley then both cut promos on Lesnar, saying “The All Mighty” would be winning the WWE Championship. “The Beast” laughed them both off, calling Lashley “Bobby Who?” once again before walking away. Neither man put a hand on the other.

Lashley spent years publicly campaigning for a match with Lesnar, given their similar physiques, in-ring styles and MMA pedigrees. Lesnar claimed in their first face-to-face promo that he had never heard of Lashley prior to them both being in the five-way WWE Championship match at Day 1.

Lashley recently talked on After The Bell about why the match means so much to him — “Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now. I think Brock knows that. So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock’s eyes and I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul. Brock was looking into my eyes and he saw that I enjoyed that. I think that scared him a little bit. So, the next few weeks there’s going to be a lot of training going on. But then there’s going to be a fight and I think we have this thing — there’s going to be some blows because I think right now, we’re respecting each other. But there’s going to be a time where there’s going to be some disrespect, and disrespect happens, we’re both gonna have to prove ourselves. So when he says, ‘Bobby who?’ I’m gonna say, ‘Brock who?’ because that’s what I want to find out.”

