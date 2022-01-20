Paul Heyman Explains the Importance Behind Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their long-awaited dream match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 with the WWE Championship on the line. Fans compared Lashley to “The Beast” ever since he first arrived in WWE and “The All Mighty” publicly pushed for a match between the two for years to no avail. But while Lesnar has been dismissive of Lashley — calling him a “Brock Lesnar wannabe” — Paul Heyman was able to put into words this week why this match is such a big deal.

“It’s exciting because it’s the first time ever matchup, because you’ve never seen Brock Lesnar one-on-one in the ring with Bobby Lashley, and they have some very, very interesting similar similarities between the two they were both amateur wrestlers, they both came to WWE with the highest amount of anticipation, they both transitioned from WWE to mixed martial arts, and then they both came back to WWE,” Heyman said on Casio’s Cut (h/t Fightful). “The difference is, one is Bobby Lashley, who is in any other generation, the single most dominant athlete in World Wrestling Entertainment. The problem for Bobby Lashley is he’s up against Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar is not just of a different caliber athlete, not just a different caliber of performer, but Brock Lesnar is not even of our species and Bobby Lashley is going to learn that The hard way at the Royal Rumble.”

Lashley talked about his excitement for the match in a recent interview on After The Bell, saying (h/t Fightful), “Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now. I think Brock knows that. So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock’s eyes and I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul. Brock was looking into my eyes and he saw that I enjoyed that. I think that scared him a little bit. So, the next few weeks there’s going to be a lot of training going on. But then there’s going to be a fight and I think we have this thing — there’s going to be some blows because I think right now, we’re respecting each other. But there’s going to be a time where there’s going to be some disrespect, and disrespect happens, we’re both gonna have to prove ourselves. So when he says, ‘Bobby who?’ I’m gonna say, ‘Brock who?’ because that’s what I want to find out.”