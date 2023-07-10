WWE's Liv Morgan Poses With Margot Robbie at Barbie Premiere

WWE's mainstream appeal has increased tenfold in recent years. While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's leap from the squared circle to the silver screen was considered an anomaly at the time, stars like Dave Bautista and John Cena have made the wrestler-to-actor path a road much more traveled on. Beyond those who straight up change careers, wrestlers having Hollywood interactions have become far more frequent. New Japan's Mercedes Moné brought the IWGP Women's Championship to The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere earlier this year. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was given a cageside spotlight at UFC 282 last December.

The trend of wrestlers at big non-wrestling events continued on Sunday night. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan attended the world premiere of Barbie and brought her hardware to the pink carpet.

Morgan also snapped a couple pictures with titular star Margot Robbie.

These Barbies are besties 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ESYnVMtK6a — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 10, 2023

Morgan is currently in her second reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside tag partner Raquel Rodriguez. The two-time champs dethroned Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money in the Bank in what was considered to be one of the biggest upset victories in recent memory.

This is not Morgan's first flirt with Hollywood. She has appeared as herself in reality shows Miz & Mrs. and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in recent years while also portraying a fictionalized version of herself in an episode of the horror show Chucky in 2022. Morgan will make her feature film debut in The Kill Room, an upcoming film that also stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.