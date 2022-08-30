Edge and Kurt Angle Recreate Their Classic "You Suck" Segment and WWE Fans Love It

Kurt Angle was the special guest on this week's Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh and WWE decided to have some fun with the Olympic Gold Medalist and Edge backstage. The two recreated their classic skit of Edge passing Angle photos with insults discreetly written on the back, which would up starting Angle's "You Suck!" chant back in the Attitude Era. Edge was more apologetic with his insults this time around, but wrapped it up with a card that said Angle still sucks. The former world champion didn't catch it until after he had left the room.

WWE fans loved the callback and immediately took to social media to share their joy. You can see some of the best reactions below!