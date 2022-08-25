WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Calls Upon the Power of Thor and Milk in New Video

WWE welcomed Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to Monday Night Raw this week, and next week it will welcome back fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We don't know what the WWE legend will be up to during his appearance, but Stratus ended up in a face-to-face with Bayley and Control, so perhaps Angle will find himself in the mix of another feud as well. Angle shouted out his upcoming appearance on Raw in Pittsburgh on Instagram, but he wasn't content to just cut a promo. Instead, he mixed in some Marvel magic and called upon the power of Thor, commanding a container of milk to his hand just as if MCU's Mjolnir had been commanded to Thor's side. You can watch the full video in the post below.

It's a new era in WWE these days, as WWE TV has featured a number of familiar faces return to the fold now that Triple H is over WWE creative. Angle isn't returning full-time mind you, but it's one in a series of surprises and returns that have fueled Raw and SmackDown to stellar receptions since Vince McMahon retired as CEO and head of creative.

Those who have watched Raw and SmackDown lately have seen some welcome changes in the form of commentary, promos, a focus on storytelling, and hard-hitting wrestling matches across the board. In a previous interview with SHAK Wrestling, Angle was disappointed by the lack of wrestling these days and a bigger focus on spots, but he would probably approve of the changes we've seen so far.

"It's receded because a lot of these athletes now just do a bunch of spots," Angle said. "Nothing really makes sense. It's more of a spot fest. They go out there and do these impressive things, a couple flips over the top rope onto the floor, you know? Things that don't tell a story, you know? Psychology is the most important thing in wrestling and you want to have great psychology and a good storyline. A good story is babyface versus heel.

"The babyface shines on the heel, the heel sells, the heel cheats, gets the babyface face down, gets heat on the heel, or the heel gets heat on the babyface. The babyface makes a big comeback, you have the false finishes, and then the finish. So if you have that certain psychology in wrestling, you're going to get it right every time as long as you do that. But a lot of these matches now, there's no baby and no heel. It's just two athletes going at it and I think that's where we lost a little bit of our psychology."

What do you want to see from Angle? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

