WWE Raw Preview: Hell in a Cell Fallout, Tyson Fury Promo

WWE will look to bounce back from a poorly-received Hell in a Cell pay-per-view with this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Emanating from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, the show has four matches announced as of late Monday afternoon along with a couple of promo segments. The show will start with a small preview of the upcoming Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at Crown Jewel as Randy Orton takes on Rusev. Other bouts include Natalya vs. Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match, a Miz TV segment with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, a tag match between Flair & Lynch and the Kabuki Warriors and a non-title tag match involving Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and the Viking Raiders.

The headlining attraction for the show will feature former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury cut a promo regarding the interaction he had with Braun Strowman during the Friday Night SmackDown FOX premiere last Friday. Fury was seated in the front row for a tag match involving Strowman and jumped the barricade after the “Monster Among Men” tossed Ziggler at him.

“After hopping the guardrail this past Friday Night on SmackDown in an attempt to confront Braun Strowman, the always controversial Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on Raw to speak his mind following the explosive incident that saw a small army of security struggle to keep him from getting into the ring to mix it up with The Monster Among Men,” WWE.com’s preview for the segment read.

As of this writing, there’s no mention of any fallout from the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt controversy in the preview. Rollins retained the WWE Universal Championship inside the steel structure on Sunday after he used a sledgehammer on Wyatt, causing the referee to call for the bell. The fans in the crowd (and watching along at home) were furious regarding the decision, which had to be clarified via a recap on WWE.com after the fact.

WWE’s Twitter account originally announced that a rematch between the two would take place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in late November, but the tweet was quickly deleted. WWE’s next pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, will take place on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aside from the 10-man tag match, the only bout that has been rumored so far is a WWE Championship bout between new champ Brock Lesnar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez.