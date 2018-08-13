Several Big Segments Announced for WWE RAW Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE holds RAW this evening in Greensboro, North Carolina and it is shaping up to be a major show.

Tonight marks the go-home event for this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV, traditionally the second-biggest show of the year in WWE. The company will hope to be firing on all cylinders following television this week heading into the big weekend in Brooklyn. Monday will be the last chance for many of their stars to make an impression on fans to tune in on Sunday and the show will be booked accordingly.

Several segments and matches have already been announced involving names that will be featured at SummerSlam.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will have a contract signing with his SummerSlam challenger, Seth Rollins, which will almost certainly get physical. Drew McIntyre, who Rollins has also had encounters with, will also be present. Rollins will be fresh off of spending several days across the globe in Shanghai.

One of the biggest matches of SummerSlam will see Alexa Bliss defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Just six dayss ago, Bliss will be on action during tonight’s RAW against Natalya. Rousey and Alicia Fox will watch from ringside.

(UPDATE: Following the death of her father, Natalya’s status for RAW is now obviously up in the air. It would seem unlikely that she will be on the show.)

The RAW Tag Team Champions will also be in action. In a match that was advertised last week, the “B Team” of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will face off against the Deleters of Worlds (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) and The Revival in a big triple threat match for the championships.

In addition to all of this that is already announced, you can expect some major segments building up to Sunday’s Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match, especially after Lesnar attacked his manager Paul Heyman on last week’s show. WWE is reportedly waffling between two different finishes for their match at SummerSlam, so every interaction tonight on RAW should provide some intrigue.