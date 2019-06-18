Watch: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe United States Championship Match Booked for Stomping Grounds

Ricochet earned himself a shot at Samoa Joe’s United States Championship on Monday Night Raw this week, defeating The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley in an elimination five-way match

Strowman seemed to be on a roll early on, eliminating both Cesaro and Bobby Lashley in quick fashion. But the two heels opted to interfere in the match even after being pinned, hitting “The Monster Among Men” with a Spear and a Nuetrilizer. They then set up Ricochet to hit the big man with a 630 Splash, then piled on top of him to force a pin.

Late in the match Miz attempted a springboard forarm from the corner, only for Ricochet to nail him with a Codebreaker. He then climbed the top rope on one good leg and delivered another 630 to pick up the win.

Joe attacked Ricochet after the match, but the former NXT North American Champion sent him retreating after nailing him with a diving splash outside the ring.

After building up a name for himself in promotions like Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and New Japan, Ricochet signed with the WWE back in January 2018. He’d go on to compete at several NXT TakeOver events and captured the NXT North American Championship from Adam Cole at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. He dropped the title at TakeOver: Phoenix to Johnny Gargano, then was called up to the main roster alongside Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black in mid-February, then began tagging with Black on a weekly basis. The pair managed to win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and challenged the War Raiders (now Viking Experience) for the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: New York, but came up short there as well. The pair competed for both the SmackDown and Raw tag titles numerous times throughout their months as a team, but never became champions. The two officially split after Ricochet was placed on Raw and Black was moved to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-up.