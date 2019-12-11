WWE TLC: New Title Match Announced During ‘Backstage’

A new title match for WWE TLC was announced during WWE Backstage on FS1 Tuesday night.

Advertised in the second half of the show as breaking news, Renee Young announced that WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders have issued an open challenge for TLC.

WWE TLC takes place this Sunday night on the WWE Network from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ComicBook.com will have full, live coverage as the show airs.

The advertised card so far for WWE TLC is as follows:

Tables Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

