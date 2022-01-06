Gabe Sapolsky was a part of WWE’s latest wave of releases, based on his Twitter and a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. WWE broke the news via a statement on Wednesday reading, “With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.” Other releases included NXT general manager William Regal, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, PC trainers Ace Steel and Allison Danger and creative producer Ryan Katz.

Seen as Paul Heyman’s protege, Sapolsky worked as Brock Lesnar’s advocate for ECW back in the 90s. He helped co-found Ring of Honor in 2002 and booked the promotions during its early years, then would go on to have similar creative roles in Dragon Gate USA, the World Wrestling Network and Evolve (which he also founded). He signed on to be a consultant with WWE in 2018 and Evolve was bought by the WWE two years later.

https://twitter.com/BookItGabe/status/1479111114369613837?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1479121579132928004?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

