WWE Releases Multiple Superstars Including Hit Row, John Morrison, and More

WWE is holding Survivor Series this weekend, but that couldn’t stop another round of releases, and while most releases are surprising, there are a few names on this list that just feel like they came out of nowhere. According to a report from Fightful, WWE has released John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, Jaxson Ryker, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and Isaiah Swerve Scott. No reasoning for the releases was yet given, but if it’s following in the pattern from the past few releases, it will be credited to budget cuts. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the releases and we hope they quickly land elsewhere after their non-competes are up.

John Morrison is arguably the biggest name included in these releases, and it is odd that he is being let go in this way. He had been involved in plenty of storylines with Miz and despite the ridiculous nature of some of the storylines he was put in, he was always over with the crowd.

Other shocking names are Top Dolla, Adonis, and Scott, who as Hit Row were just moved to SmackDown from NXT. WWE previously cut their fourth member B-Fab before they even had a chance to get started (and right after signing a new deal), and now WWE has released the rest of the group. They barely got any screen time on television to this point, so it’s puzzling to say the least.

The same can be said for Tegan Nox, who was moved to SmackDown with Shotzi as a Tag Team but then was split up in the Draft. Shotzi stayed on SmackDown and so far has been in the title picture, but Nox had not had the chance to really make an impression on Raw before being released.