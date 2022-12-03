WWE Report Reveals Status of Injured SmackDown Superstar

It seems that one WWE SmackDown Superstar is on their way back to the ring soon according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report states that Aliyah, who has been out of action since September, has been cleared to return. Aliyah's last appearance on WWE TV was during the September 12th episode of Monday Night Raw, where she and Raquel Rodriguez would lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. It was revealed later that she suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain, but she seems to be 100% and ready to go, so hopefully, we'll see her reemerge on SmackDown sooner than later.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Aliyah when she returns to SmackDown. Since their loss to Damage CTRL Rodriguez feuded with them for a bit on her own and then teamed with Shotzi after her former adversary surprisingly had a change of heart and came to her aid. They would challenge Damage CTRL and then Raquel would help Shotzi out a bit in her feud with Ronda Rousey.

That is still the case, as Raquel came out tonight to stand with Shotzi after Shayna Baszler sought to injure her, though Raquel is still sporting a sling after an attack backstage by Rousey and Baszler last week. WWE could pair Aliyah back with Raquel to pick up where they left off, but Raquel seems primed for a singles run too.

There are also more women in the mix now, as Zelina Vega, B-Fab, and Emma are now all part of SmackDown every week. Perhaps that means a change of plans for Aliyah once she returns, but we'll have to wait and see. Hopefully, it isn't too long till we see her back on WWE TV, and she will also be returning in time to be a part of the Royal Rumble, which is now less than two months away.

