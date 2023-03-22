Will Rey Mysterio Retire at WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headlining member of the Class of 2023 next week. And while it still hasn't been made official, all signs point to him facing his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a match at WrestleMania 39. But since WWE typically doesn't induct wrestlers into the Hall of Fame unless they're either retired or are on the verge of hanging up their boots, Mysterio's status as a full-time wrestler has suddenly been called into question in recent weeks. Insider WrestleVotes addressed that speculation in a new interview with GiveMeSport, saying that his retirement was initially discussed but he intends to keep wrestling after his bout with Dominik.

"At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame," the insider reported. "This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don't know if he agreed to do another full year, let's say and retire at 40. I don't know if he's going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it's complete."

Mysterio has previously talked about retiring in a number of interviews, telling Lilian Garcia back in 2020 that he didn't envision himself wrestling past the age of 50. He's currently 48.

"I'll be 45 in December. And I don't see myself going past 50, that's for sure. My body feels great right now. I've been doing new methods of therapy – STEM cells, hyperbaric chambers, cryo chambers, CBD's, you know, a lot of things that benefit me. I think that has given me more longevity," he said at the time. "Definitely, yes [I want to retire in WWE]. Once you enter here, you can't go any higher than this. This is where I've always envisioned myself finishing my career. Um, I really haven't put thought to it [who my retirement match will be against], no. There are a lot of choices, though."

