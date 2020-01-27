Watch: Naomi Returns at the Women’s Royal Rumble With a New Look

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi made her return to WWE action on Sunday night during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) had been out of action since July for what she later revealed to be personal reasons and injuries, and she arrived in Houston with a brand new look. The Minute Maid Park crowd gave Florida native a huge ovation as she battled with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.
Other surprises in Sunday’s match included the return of Molly Holly, Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly. NXT’s division wound up playing a big role early on as Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green and Toni Storm were all early entrants.
Naomi made the announcement about her hiatus in an emotional Instagram post in September.
Soooooooo (deep breath) I have faced some trying times the last few months…amongst other set backs the most difficult has been losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core), while tackling my own health issues I wasn’t even aware of forced me to slow down, be 💯% there for my family, and reevaluate everything in my life. I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok doing well and will be back in action when the time is right 😉