List of Surprise Entrants for Women’s Royal Rumble Match Leaks Online

More surprises for Sunday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view have made their way online. According to Reddit user u/Cutmerock, the Titantron from inside Minute Maid Park could be seen from the neighboring hotel on Saturday night during the show’s rehearsals, and a number of surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match were given away. That list included NXT stars Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, Tegan Nox and Chelsea Green as well as former stars Beth Phoenix, Kelly Kelly and Victoria. Since only seven names have been officially booked for the Women’s Rumble, the match is primed and ready for plenty of shocking entrances.

Noticeably absent from that list is Paige, who has teased the idea of stepping back inside a WWE ring at some point despite her career ending due to a neck injury. She gave fans some hope back on Jan. 3 in a tweet.

I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

When asked if WWE would let Paige (and Edge, who has also been reportedly working towards a return) wrestle again, Triple H said in a recent interview that they’d be open to it but only if it didn’t threaten her long-term health.

“With both of them, those would be personal choices for them… I shouldn’t say that — personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level it’s hard to even put that into… there is no other level, almost, from a medical oversight standpoint,” Hunter said “Every now and then I’ll hear somebody else talk about their medical or something and it doesn’t exist. Fact. Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol, right? So, for us there are certain parameters. When we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first. And their health, their long term health is that life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now, the style and the physicality has increased dramatically.

“So when you get to a place where at some point we’re telling you ‘medically, not in your best interest,’ you can do a lot of things to try to get back to that and if you do then maybe that’s an option but it’s a medical decision that is far from us,” he added. “If our medical experts say that they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation, and it could be multiple situations in anything, but if they’ve done all of that and they’re now safe to get back in the ring we allow it.”

