WWE's Seth Rollins Would Like Another Crack at Bray Wyatt Feud, Addresses Difficulty in Working With That Character

All the WWE Universe can talk about these days is the possibility of Bray Wyatt returning thanks to a number of White Rabbit-themed teases on Raw and SmackDown. The latest teases from SmackDown were some of the most complex and intriguing yet, and it seems Wyatt is being teased for a return sooner than later. It remains to be seen how Wyatt will return, but regardless of what he returns as, Seth Rollins is up for another crack at a feud with the star after their last feud didn't go as planned. Rollins was asked about working with Wyatt in a new interview with Ariel Helwani, and while he admitted that the Wyatt character is difficult to work with without coming out unscathed, he thinks there is magic there and would like another chance to get it right.

"Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice," Rollins said. "I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time They didn't, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where – aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed. But I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, 'The Beast Slayer' character. It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character."

Rollins is referring to the character he played in the lead-up to their match at Hell in a Cell, which was disastrous all around. Fans wanted The Fiend to win, but Vince McMahon evidently wasn't budging on his view that Rollins should win. Thus the match would end in Disqualification and it received massive backlash from fans, with Rollins caught in the crossfire.

"I just wasn't good at it. That was one thing I was not I was not good at the phenomenology stuff. I wasn't able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story. At the end of the day, it probably would have been better if he just mauled me in that cell, put the claw on me, and call it a day, you know? I could have moved on to something else and he could have had his run as champion. But, that wasn't the case and we played the hand we were dealt, and that was not our call. I know, he would tell you the same thing," Rollins said. "That was – that did not go the way we wanted it to. We tried, and we tried, and we tried, and the boss at the time would not budge. So we ended up – like I said before, it's just not our sandbox. We are actors on a stage sometimes and we read the lines. So that was one of those nights where we didn't have the liberty to ad lib. We didn't have the liberty to take things into our own hands."

Now things are different and new people are in charge, so it seems Rollins is open to trying that again and seeing what they can do with a fresh start.

"I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rotunda. He's an incredible talent. [He has] a mind for the industry, stories, and for characters that is very unique. There are not a lot of people in our business, past, present, or future that think about things on the level that he does. I would love to have another crack at working with him," Rollins said. "Because I think we could do something extremely special. Whether that's with 'The Fiend' character or not, who knows? He's a master at reinventing himself. So if he does – if our paths cross, and he does find his way back here, I would definitely love to have another go-around. I think we definitely – there's certainly magic to be made there. In what capacity? I don't know."

Do you want to see Rollins take on Wyatt again? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful