WWE's Apollo Crews Retains and Defeats Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews' first title defense since he defeated Big E at WrestleMania 37, but it wasn't a rematch against Big E as some might have expected. Instead, it was revealed earlier in the night that it would be Kevin Owens facing Crews in the match, and though E took issue with that, Owens wasn't going to miss out on the opportunity to take the title and become Intercontinental Champion. The two got started quickly once the match started, but Crews made it clear early that Commander Azeez was going to play a part in the match.

At one point Crews needed to buy some time and so he got behind Azeez to recover, and Azeez blocked an attempt by Owens to hit a big splash on Crews from the ring to the ground below. Crews capitalized and got the upper hand back, but Owens was able to get back on his feet.

Unfortunately for Owens he got another shock when Sami Zayn came out to the ring, who was defeated by Owens at WrestleMania. Zayn sat with the commentary team at ringside (upset that he didn't get a real chair), and Owens started to gain some momentum, hitting several cannonballs on Crews in the corner, though Crews kicked out of the pin.

Owens and Crews traded attacks but Crews kept cutting off the Stunner, though he would hit a Powerbomb on Crews. Crews kicked out right before the three count, and Owens went to the top turnbuckle. Owens saw that Crews rolled out of the ring and hit the move on Crews on the floor, and then rolled him back into the ring. Azeez stepped up to the ring and Owens saw him, focusing on him for a bit too long. This left Crews open to get the rollup pin and the 1, 2, 3.

Owens hit Crews with a Stunner but then Azeez came in and hit the Nigerian Nail on Owens, knocking him out. Then Zayn came into the ring and started dancing over Owens.

