WWE's Becky Lynch Addresses Bad Guy Status and Denies Bianca Belair Title Rematch on SmackDown

The Man Becky Lynch came out to greet the SmackDown fans, and after last week's no. 1 challenger match between Zelina Vega, Carmella, Live Morgan, and Bianca Belair, it was Belair standing tall as the next contender. After watching it all unfold in a video recap, Lynch took the microphone and addressed her challenger and the fans. Lynch had a smile on her face and soaked in the crowd for a bit, and then said "The Man has come around to Jacksonville! Now last week during my return as your SmackDown Women's Champion I walked down this very ring... no you deserve it chants but okay", and then she got a few and she smiled.

"That's what I'm talking about! I should've been here last week. And I talked about my victory at SummerSlam but was interrupted by practically the entire SmackDown Women's locker room, and I get it, everyone wants to rub elbows with big-time Becks. Bianca is one hell of an athlete, probably the most athletic woman we've had in WWE, and she's the only woman other than me of course to win the main event of WrestleMania," Lynch said.

"So you know I was so thrilled to go against her at SummerSlam, but after all of this I'm being portrayed as the bad guy, so let me explain something. to you ESTer. My return saved your match at SummerSlam. When Sasha Banks went down at SummerSlam the powers that be called the biggest name in The Man," Lynch said. She then said the match was quick, but that's not her fault.

"That's not on me, and you don't get to whine that I beat you too fast and you weren't ready. Just because I haven't played this game in a while doesn't mean I don't know how to win," Lynch said. She then talked about Belair's impressive skills and title as EST. "But we both know that that's a lie, because you might be able to fool some of the people with your flips and your kicks, but you can't trick experience, and that's why it took one fist to the face to end your title reign."

Belair came out and got a lot of love with EST chants, and she said "you know what Becky, that Championship was more to me than just a title. It was a part of me for 132 days and etched me in the WrestleMania books. So let's talk about it. I accomplished so much and I lost it in 26 seconds. I did. And you know what, I'm not ashamed to admit I was embarrassed, because I was, and that's my truth. But what I won't do is build myself up by knocking another woman down, and I will never make excuses for myself. You're talking about me like you know me, but nuh-uh, you don't know me."

She then broke it down why she's the EST of the WWE. She then said she went and earned her title shot like everyone else, and said Roman is defending his title, and challenge her to do the same thing as Roman tonight.

Lynch took a minute and then denied Belair again, saying she doesn't care what Roman does. As she was walking away she said "on my time", so it seems Belair will have to wait a little longer for that match. Extreme Rules seems like it will be the spot for that battle more and more.