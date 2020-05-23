SmackDown: Braun Strowman Dominates Miz and Morrison, Gets a Handicap Title Match at Backlash

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a new edition of The Dirt Sheets, a program where Miz and Morrison pretty much roast everything they can think of. That included a lengthy riff on Otis, The Fiend and his puppets, and Braun Strowman. Unfortunately for Miz and Morrison, Strowman heard their little comedy routine and came down to the ring primed for a fight. After a war of words in the ring, Morrison got amped up and fired back at Strowman despite Miz trying to get him calmed down, and it all resulted in a match between Strowman and Miz. Miz held out for as long as he could, but eventually, the power of Strowman was just too much, and a running power slam ended the match, with Strowman as the winner.

Miz weathered the early storm of Strowman, but the tide really turned when Morrison snuck in a huge kick on the outside of the ring without the ref seeing him.

Miz then was able to dodge a charging Strowman, slamming into the ring post. It looked like Miz might just make this win happen, as he tried to capitalize.

Unfortunately, Strowman got good and mad and...well, just started throwing Miz around the ring like a ragdoll. It was too much for Miz, and Strowman got the pin and the win.

Morrison then called out to Strowman though, challenging him to a handicap match at Backlash, which Strowman accepted. So Miz and Morrison will be taking on Strowman for the Universal Championship, though we aren't sure how that will work. if they win. Will they just share the Championship? Who knows, but it will certainly be entertaining.

You can find the official description of tonight's WWE SmackDown below.

"Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville."

Here's the lineup for tonight's SmackDown:

Champion vs Champion Match: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed Tag Match: Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler

What have you thought of SmackDown so far?

