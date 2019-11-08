WWE SmackDown Spoilers Reveal Tag Team Championship Winners

WWE is set to return tonight for another episode of Fright Night SmackDown, and thanks to a taping of the show in Machester, England, one of the bigger revelations of the night has been revealed. To get you up to speed, one of the anticpated matchups from tonight’s episode features The New Day taking on The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and now we know who was able to take the belt for themselves. Spoilers incoming for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, so if you want to go in without knowing the result look away now. If you’re game for it, keep on reading.

During the taping of Friday Night SmackDown (via WWE), The New Day was able to dethrone The Revival to win the Tag Team Titles. That will make The New Day seven-time Tag Team champions, and now they will rule the roost once more. It remains to be seen if The Revival can recapture their Championship Gold, though we know there will be plenty of other Tag Teams lining up for their shot at the belts.

Last week’s SmackDown was one for the books, but it was not what the superstars on the show expected. Thanks to issues with travel back from Saudi Arabia, much of the SmackDown roster couldn’t make it back in time, but that wasn’t an issue, as NXT used that opportunity to invade and take on some the superstars that were left.

Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, and more all showed up and showed just how lethal they can be, and the favor was reciprocated by AJ Styles and The OC on NXT this week. This isn’t the last we’ve heard of all this, so hopefully, more will come to light tonight.

You can check out the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“In the wake of last week’s NXT take over, SmackDown Superstars are out to make a statement as Roman Reigns battles King Corbin, Tyson Fury makes a blue brand appearance and The New Day gets a title opportunity against The Revival.”

The full card for SmackDown is as follows.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

The Revival vs. The New Day

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

Are you excited for tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!