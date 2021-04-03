WWE's Kevin Owens Might Have Sparked Feud with Logan Paul on SmackDown

✖

Tonight was the big premiere for Sami Zayn's documentary, something he's been filming for months at this point. Fans were looking forward to finally seeing all of this footage he's been collecting, as he says it is proof that WWE has been conspiring against him and keeping the title off of him, and he had previously announced that Logan Paul would be part of the event. That turned out to be the case, as tonight on SmackDown Paul did indeed show up, and Zayn was proud to announce him.

Zayn said it was the red carpet premiere of the trailer of his documentary, and before they got started Zayn invited the star as his guest to WrestleMania, which Paul accepted.

Then the trailer played for Justice For Sami, and it was as unhinged as you would expect. Zayn continued to talk about conspiracies and it showed a lot of footage, but most of it was Zayn talking about conspiracy theories and it didn't reveal much (outside of Zayn's delusions).

After it played Zayn was so proud but Paul was trying to process it. He then said that Kevin Owens approached him in the locker room and said he was living in an alternate reality.

Zayn got very upset and said Paul was his guest of honor, but before they could talk much more Owens kicked Zayn and hit Zayn with a Stunner, and Paul wasn't sure what to do. He was pretty perturbed with Owens, who shoved Paul on his way out of the ring, and who knows, maybe we'll see Paul get some revenge.

