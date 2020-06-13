WWE SmackDown: The New Day Take a Knee for Black Lives Matter, and Fans Are Loving It

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured a thrilling match between The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and while the match didn't go the way Kingston and Big E hoped it would, the beginning of the match featured a moment that earned the love and respect of many who were watching, and it was a gesture that outweighs any loss or victory in the ring. Before the match started Big E and Kingston both kneeled in the center of the ring and put their fists in the air to show their support for Black Lives Matter, and fans took to social media to show their love and respect for the superstars' gesture.

Fans also noticed that Big E and Kingston paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, Tamla Horsford, and Shukri Abdi, as all three were represented on armbands they wore in the ring.

Fans all over the world were impressed with both gestures, and while fans already loved The New Day, they love them even more now. You can watch the moment in the video above.

