WWE SmackDown: The New Day Take a Knee for Black Lives Matter, and Fans Are Loving It
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured a thrilling match between The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and while the match didn't go the way Kingston and Big E hoped it would, the beginning of the match featured a moment that earned the love and respect of many who were watching, and it was a gesture that outweighs any loss or victory in the ring. Before the match started Big E and Kingston both kneeled in the center of the ring and put their fists in the air to show their support for Black Lives Matter, and fans took to social media to show their love and respect for the superstars' gesture.
Fans also noticed that Big E and Kingston paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, Tamla Horsford, and Shukri Abdi, as all three were represented on armbands they wore in the ring.
.@WWEBigE & @TrueKofi battle @ShinsukeN & @WWECesaro right now on #SmackDown.
Fans all over the world were impressed with both gestures, and while fans already loved The New Day, they love them even more now. You can watch the moment in the video above.
You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
"Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will sign their WWE Backlash match contract, and Heavy Machinery reunites alongside Braun Strowman against Dolp Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison."
Here's the card for tonight's SmackDown.
Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing
Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman vs Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison
Truly Admirable
Fans couldn't be more proud of Big E and Kofi for taking a stand in the middle of the ring on national television.
What Big E and Kofi did was brave, and truly admirable. The Universe is with you, New Day.
#BlackLivesMatter #Smackdown
Love
Sometimes you just gotta show the love, and fans definitely love the New Day.
Thank You My Brothers
Fans are loving what The New Day did, and they're making sure to send their thanks.
Say Their Names
While The New Day kneeled before the match, that wasn't the only way they showed support. As one fan noted, Kofi had an armband for Breonna Taylor, while Big E had two armbands, one for Tamla Horsford and one for Shukri Abdi.
Emotional
Others noticed the armbands as well, and it was an incredibly emotional and genuine moment for many.
Love Grows
Even those who were already fans of the New Day found themselves loving them even more after their show of solidarity.
Tell My Kids
The New Day are beloved for many reasons, but they've just added yet one more reason to love and respect them to the list.
Respect
The New Day already had the respect of many for their in-ring skills, but this will only solidify their status as beloved superstars.
