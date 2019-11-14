The New Day vs. The Revival Tag Team Championship Rematch Booked for WWE SmackDown

The New Day captured tag team championship gold for a seventh time on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown when Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The two teams had been feuding on and off for the past few months, and Friday’s win gave the babyface team some much-needed momentum following Kingston’s sudden WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar and Xavier Woods’ Achilles injury. Kingston and E are currently booked to face the unbeaten Viking Raiders and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at Survivor Series on Nov. 24, but they’ll have to beat The Revival one more time in order to stay in the match.

WWE announced via The Bump this week that another SmackDown Tag Team Championship match will take place this Friday.

“In an effort dedicated to injured teammate Xavier Woods, Kingston & Big E left everything in the ring except the titles, as the duo recaptured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a thrilling victory over The Revival in Manchester, England. The New Day now head back to the states set to defend their newly regained championship gold against their rivals,” WWE.com’s announcement read.

Kingston and E also reminded fans on Twitter that even though he is out with an injury, Woods still counts as a reigning tag team champion thanks to the Freebird Rule the three men use.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Kingston admitted he was a bit disappointed by how his six-month world championship reign ended in mere seconds back in early October.

“You know, we’ve been talking about this deal with FOX and I’ve been lucky to have been at the forefront of it all since the beginning,” Kingston said. “So, to have it end like that was a little bit disheartening but it is what it is what it is, it’s not like I can really do anything about it.”

Earlier in the year, while Kingston was WWE Champion and E and Woods held the SmackDown tag belts, the former world champion made history by becoming the first man to hold tag team championship gold for a combined 1,000 days.