WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt and Logan Paul Returns, Women's Tag Title Match, and More

It's time for another episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, which takes place in the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The currently announced matches include a Women's Tag Team Titles match and the return of Logan Paul, who will be promoting his upcoming match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Miz is also expected to be in a dark match at tonight's show, and it seems like we'll also get another appearance from Bray Wyatt, Omos, MVP, and more before we head into the main event between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, though odds are we'll also get an appearance by The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes as well just by affiliation.

Other stars that could show up are Gunther, Ricochet, Ronda Rousey, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Drew McIntyre. Last episode Kross was in some sort of major car accident, and he was attacked by McIntyre afterwards, so perhaps we'll get some clarity on what happened there. Meanwhile, Rousey hasn't returned to SmackDown since she became SmackDown Women's Champion again at Extreme Rules, so maybe she finally makes her return to the blue brand tonight.

WWE's Plans for Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown

The main event of tonight's event is known just yet, but it seems to be Sheamus vs Solo Sikoa, which spins out last week's Fatal 4-Way match to select the number 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The main event could also be another segment featuring Bray Wyatt, which is what happened last week, but while we wait to find out, you can find the full updated card below.

Logan Paul returns to SmackDown

Liv Morgan vs Sonya Deville

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (C) vs Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

Sheamus vs Solo Sikoa

What's Next For Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt hasn't been officially announced for tonight's SmackDown like he was last week, but a report from Fightful Select recently said that he was in early plans for tonight's SmackDown in a similar style to his previous segment, but it wasn't said to be locked in yet. Wyatt hasn't shown up on Monday Night Raw since making his full return to WWE at Extreme Rules, so if he does once again show up on SmackDown, it would seem the blue brand might just be his home for the foreseeable future.

It is surprising since Wyatt's return was teased quite a bit on Raw in the lead-up to the Extreme Rules. In the past Wyatt was also featured quite a bit on Raw, especially during his run as The Fiend. Perhaps that's why he wanted to shake things up and head to SmackDown, but that is just conjecture. There were rumors that bringing Brock Lesnar back to Raw was a way to make USA happy after Wyatt headed to SmackDown, and Lesnar is now set for a match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

Friday Night SmackDown kicks off at 8 PM EST on FOX.

Are you excited for tonight's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!