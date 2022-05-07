WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and the Usos Have Final Clash with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

✖

WWE SmackDown capped off tonight's action with a face-off between RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos and Roman Reigns at the big event, and tonight they had one more chance to get some shots in before their Backlash match-up. RK-Bro was out to the ring first, followed by McIntyre, and he had jokes, as he picked up a microphone and started to say Reigns' trademark line "Acknowledge Me", and Riddle started off an acknowledge-fest.

Riddle acknowledged that Orton was his best friend and that his Tag partner has the thickest legs in WWE. Orton then said he acknowledges that McIntyre's handprint was still on his chest from when he defeated him for the WWE Championship, and then he also added that The Usos have had their lips permanently attached to Reigns for a while now.

McIntyre got involved too, telling Orton that he acknowledged when he got kicked in the head four times by Orton and still won his WWE Championship back. He also added that Reigns was the worst, and that's when Reigns' music hit, coming out to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman. Reigns threw the microphone and they then approached the ring and got in, bringing them face to face with McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Punches then started flying and Riddle was thrown into a post, while McIntyre threw Jey into the corner only to get Superman Punched by Reigns. The Usos held McIntyre while Reigns unleashed a flurry of punches, but then Riddle came out of nowhere to hit an RKO on Jey. Orton then slammed Jimmy down, and McIntyre hit a huge kick on Reigns, knocking him down.

The Bloodline was wrecked as they left the ring, and McIntyre and RK-Bro stood victorious in the ring. We'll see if that happens again at WrestleMania Backlash.

