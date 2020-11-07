WWE's Ruby Riott Joins Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

✖

Bianca Belair secured the first seat on the Women's SmackDown team at Survivor Series last week, and tonight it was time to bring in the second member of the team, who would be the winner of a triple threat match between Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Ruby Riott. All three stars quickly hit the ground running, but it was Natalya who got off to an early start. She cleared the ring of Vega and then shifted focus to Riott, and kept her grounded early on. Vega wouldn't stay out of the ring for long, and she ended up sending both stars to the mat with a bulldog.

Riott did get in some offense, but it was looking like Natalya's match to lose, especially when she locked in a submission on Riott, but Vega dove in between and tried to steal the pin on Riott.

That didn't work out for Vega, especially later on, as Vega ended up in the same place as Belair was last week, which was in a dual submission maneuver. Natalya had her legs locked in, but unbeknownst to her Riott would rush in and lock in a hold around her head.

That's when Natalya let go, but Riott kept her hold locked in, causing Vega to tap and getting Riott the pin and the win. Natalya was pissed, but Riott is now on the team at Survivor Series, joining Belair on Team SmackDown.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of SmackDown below.

In the wake of her epic Hell in a Cell Match against Bayley, The Boss must defend the SmackDown Women’s Title in a rematch against her former best friend turned bitter rival.

Bayley claimed Sasha doesn’t know how to retain championships after winning them. Will Banks prove her wrong and go on to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series? Or will next week simply be the start of a historic new reign for The Role Model?

The storied rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley will come to an end, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or always feel free to talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!