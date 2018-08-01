WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament Finals Set

The WWE SmackDown tag team title tournament finals has been set following this week’s SmackDown Live.

The Bludgeon Brothers have been struggling as champions of late, with the team lacking virtually any momentum behind them since winning the titles. What was a great build to them winning the belts throughout the fall and winter has turned into mostly pretty average television since they became champions. It’s a great example of a team that’s much better chasing than defending.

The New Day, who already won their semi-finals match last week over Sanity, watched The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) take on The Usos this week in the other semi-finals bout.

The match was one of the better tag team matches we’ve seen on SmackDown in many weeks, with momentum swinging back and forth several times and many near falls at the end. The finish came when the Usos went for their double splash off the top rope on a downed Sheamus. Cesaro jumped in the ring and took out one with an uppercut mid-air while Sheamus got his knees up on the other, immediately then cradling him for the pinfall.

The victory by The Bar is good to see in that it keeps the tag team tournament fresh. While The New Day and Usos have been all over television for months, The Bar have not and it’s nice to see them getting featured once again. New Day vs. Usos would have been something we have seen way too many times far too recently.

After the match, The Bar and New Day faced off mid-ring while the fans chanted “New Day Rocks.” While The New Day would easily be considered the favorites to win the finals match-up next week, The Bar presents a more fresh match against The Bludgeon Brothers that could be a whole more interesting in the long run.